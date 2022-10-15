Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Receives $116.10 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $116.10.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Northland Securities raised their price target on Fabrinet from $125.00 to $132.50 in a report on Thursday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Fabrinet from $115.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fabrinet in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Fabrinet from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th.

In related news, CEO Seamus Grady sold 26,360 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.24, for a total value of $2,958,646.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 74,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,385,001.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Fabrinet news, CEO Seamus Grady sold 26,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.24, for a total value of $2,958,646.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 74,706 shares in the company, valued at $8,385,001.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David T. Mitchell sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.95, for a total value of $5,497,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,073,432.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 115,129 shares of company stock valued at $12,818,755 in the last three months. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Channing Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fabrinet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $328,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Fabrinet by 57.2% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 48,655 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,764,000 after acquiring an additional 17,710 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fabrinet during the fourth quarter worth $239,000. First Hawaiian Bank grew its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 50.6% during the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 3,527 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Fabrinet by 9.2% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 122,762 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,906,000 after acquiring an additional 10,334 shares during the period. 97.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fabrinet stock opened at $97.31 on Wednesday. Fabrinet has a twelve month low of $74.57 and a twelve month high of $126.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $101.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.15 and a beta of 0.95.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The technology company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.09. Fabrinet had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 8.86%. The company had revenue of $587.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $581.48 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Fabrinet will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

