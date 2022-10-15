Oppenheimer Weighs in on Cboe Global Markets, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (BATS:CBOE)

Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Get Rating) – Analysts at Oppenheimer boosted their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, October 10th. Oppenheimer analyst O. Lau now expects that the company will earn $1.57 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.49. The consensus estimate for Cboe Global Markets’ current full-year earnings is $6.41 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Cboe Global Markets’ Q4 2022 earnings at $1.47 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.43 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.56 EPS.

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by ($0.02). Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 5.77%. The firm had revenue of $424.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $422.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. Cboe Global Markets’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on CBOE. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $146.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Cboe Global Markets from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $120.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. TheStreet lowered Cboe Global Markets from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Cboe Global Markets to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $118.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.29.

Shares of CBOE opened at $116.11 on Thursday. Cboe Global Markets has a 12-month low of $103.82 and a 12-month high of $139.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $120.03 and its 200 day moving average is $117.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $12.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.85 and a beta of 0.61.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 406.8% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. CX Institutional purchased a new position in Cboe Global Markets in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 645.5% during the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. 81.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Brian N. Schell sold 7,303 shares of Cboe Global Markets stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.11, for a total transaction of $855,254.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,308,118.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Brian N. Schell sold 7,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.11, for a total transaction of $855,254.33. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,308,118.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Catherine R. Clay sold 1,182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.28, for a total value of $146,898.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,470 shares in the company, valued at $431,251.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.97%.

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through five segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, Europe and Asia Pacific, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

