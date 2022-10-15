China Eastern Airlines Co. Limited (NYSE:CEA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of China Eastern Airlines Co. Limited (NYSE:CEA – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on China Eastern Airlines in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Institutional Trading of China Eastern Airlines

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in China Eastern Airlines in the first quarter valued at approximately $402,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in China Eastern Airlines by 101.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,432 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 2,730 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in China Eastern Airlines by 78.1% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,583 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its position in China Eastern Airlines by 132.4% in the second quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 39,071 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 22,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in China Eastern Airlines in the second quarter valued at approximately $524,000. Institutional investors own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

China Eastern Airlines Stock Performance

Shares of CEA opened at $16.88 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a PE ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.34. China Eastern Airlines has a 12-month low of $15.77 and a 12-month high of $21.63.

China Eastern Airlines (NYSE:CEA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The transportation company reported ($4.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter. China Eastern Airlines had a negative net margin of 49.39% and a negative return on equity of 54.12%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that China Eastern Airlines will post -7.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

China Eastern Airlines Company Profile

China Eastern Airlines Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the civil aviation industry in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, and internationally. The company offers passenger, cargo, mail delivery, ground, tour operations, air catering, and other miscellaneous services.

