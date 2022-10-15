Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Cut by Analyst

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $3.16 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $3.20. The consensus estimate for JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s current full-year earnings is $11.37 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s Q4 2022 earnings at $3.49 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $12.04 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $3.43 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.94 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $3.86 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $3.52 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $3.51 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $14.60 EPS.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.17. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 30.41% and a return on equity of 15.29%. The firm had revenue of $32.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.74 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Up 1.7 %

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays set a $200.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $133.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.75.

Shares of JPM opened at $111.19 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.88. The company has a market capitalization of $326.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $101.28 and a 1-year high of $172.96.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 6th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 32.10%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 5,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 6,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $904,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. F M Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. F M Investments LLC now owns 4,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $625,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 6,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $921,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. now owns 2,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.57% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.