Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS)

Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for Credit Suisse Group in a report issued on Tuesday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst F. Bocahut now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of ($0.15) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.05). The consensus estimate for Credit Suisse Group’s current full-year earnings is ($0.79) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Credit Suisse Group’s FY2022 earnings at ($0.97) EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.21 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.53 EPS.

Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.10). Credit Suisse Group had a negative net margin of 16.11% and a negative return on equity of 1.96%. The company had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.19 billion.

CS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Credit Suisse Group from CHF 6 to CHF 6.60 in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Credit Suisse Group in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Credit Suisse Group from CHF 7 to CHF 6 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Credit Suisse Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.39.

Shares of NYSE CS opened at $4.39 on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group has a one year low of $3.70 and a one year high of $11.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.64 billion, a PE ratio of -3.07 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.96.

Institutional Trading of Credit Suisse Group

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CS. CWM LLC raised its position in Credit Suisse Group by 391.2% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,852 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Credit Suisse Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Credit Suisse Group by 70.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 3,273 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group during the second quarter worth $50,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 2,901.2% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 10,038 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.07% of the company’s stock.

Credit Suisse Group Company Profile

Credit Suisse Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services in Switzerland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia Pacific. The company offers wealth management solutions, including investment advice and discretionary asset management services; risk management solutions, such as managed investment products; and wealth planning, succession planning, and trust services.

