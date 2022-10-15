Bank of America Co. Forecasted to Earn Q4 2022 Earnings of $0.76 Per Share (NYSE:BAC)

Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Bank of America in a report issued on Tuesday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $0.76 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.84. The consensus estimate for Bank of America’s current full-year earnings is $3.18 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Bank of America’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.65 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.70 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.84 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.45 EPS.
Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.04). Bank of America had a net margin of 28.89% and a return on equity of 11.51%. The company had revenue of $22.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis.
Bank of America Stock Up 0.0 %
BAC stock opened at $31.70 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.60. Bank of America has a 12 month low of $29.31 and a 12 month high of $50.11. The company has a market cap of $254.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74.
Bank of America Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is an increase from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.50%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bank of America
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the first quarter worth $26,000. Corbenic Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 201.9% during the first quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the first quarter worth $26,000. Richelieu Gestion PLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.48% of the company’s stock.
About Bank of America
Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.
