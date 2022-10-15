Credit Suisse Group Increases Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSY) Price Target to €99.00

Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSY – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Credit Suisse Group from €95.00 ($96.94) to €99.00 ($101.02) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Prosus from €86.00 ($87.76) to €93.00 ($94.90) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Prosus from €75.00 ($76.53) to €90.00 ($91.84) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Prosus from €93.00 ($94.90) to €95.00 ($96.94) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Investec cut shares of Prosus from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Prosus currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $93.29.

Shares of PROSY opened at $10.03 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 3.46 and a quick ratio of 3.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.30. Prosus has a 52 week low of $8.44 and a 52 week high of $18.48.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a $0.0231 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.39%.

Prosus N.V. engages in the e-commerce and internet businesses. The company operates internet platforms, such as classifieds, payments and fintech, food delivery, travel, education technology, etail, health, ventures, social, and other internet platforms. It has operations in Latin and North America, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, Asia, and internationally.

