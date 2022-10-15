Brokerages Set Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) PT at $71.49

Shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-six brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and sixteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $71.49.

Several brokerages have commented on FTNT. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Fortinet from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fortinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Fortinet from $60.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th.

Fortinet Stock Performance

Shares of FTNT opened at $48.13 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.15. Fortinet has a 52 week low of $45.74 and a 52 week high of $74.35.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fortinet

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. Fortinet had a return on equity of 128.66% and a net margin of 17.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Fortinet will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Michael Xie sold 8,267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total value of $501,310.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 29,772,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,805,381,356.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, VP Michael Xie sold 8,267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total transaction of $501,310.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,772,120 shares in the company, valued at $1,805,381,356.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 39,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.57, for a total value of $1,994,480.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $229,638.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,207 shares of company stock valued at $2,839,577 in the last 90 days. 18.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FTNT. Flputnam Investment Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Fortinet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the fourth quarter worth $1,118,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 999 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Qtron Investments LLC raised its stake in Fortinet by 47.8% in the fourth quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 2,249 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $808,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in Fortinet during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 65.72% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

See Also

