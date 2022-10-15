Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for American Express Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:AXP)

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of American Express in a report released on Tuesday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Hecht now anticipates that the payment services company will post earnings per share of $2.45 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.32. The consensus estimate for American Express’ current full-year earnings is $9.89 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for American Express’ Q4 2022 earnings at $2.10 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $9.85 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.48 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $2.84 EPS.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.20. American Express had a return on equity of 32.81% and a net margin of 15.69%. The business had revenue of $13.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.80 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Atlantic Securities lowered their target price on American Express from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on American Express from $202.00 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Oppenheimer set a $184.00 price objective on shares of American Express in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays decreased their target price on American Express from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on American Express to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $175.67.

Shares of NYSE:AXP opened at $136.81 on Thursday. American Express has a one year low of $130.65 and a one year high of $199.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.03, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $151.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $157.52.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.33%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AXP. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter worth $993,440,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in American Express by 5,063.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,690,194 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $372,915,000 after purchasing an additional 2,638,094 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,416,785 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,199,937,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032,350 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of American Express by 7.3% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,392,391 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,504,375,000 after purchasing an additional 906,904 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in American Express by 112.7% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,293,577 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $241,901,000 after purchasing an additional 685,478 shares in the last quarter. 84.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

