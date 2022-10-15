Analysts Set Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) PT at $299.75

Shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $299.75.

LH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Argus downgraded shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America to $308.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $295.00 to $297.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 2,576 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.40, for a total value of $665,638.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $487,600.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Glenn A. Eisenberg sold 25,000 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.62, for a total value of $5,265,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,720,017.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 2,576 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.40, for a total transaction of $665,638.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,887 shares in the company, valued at $487,600.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,676 shares of company stock valued at $14,082,612 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Laboratory Co. of America

Laboratory Co. of America Stock Performance

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 63.0% during the 3rd quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 176 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. raised its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 2,067 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,216,000. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 35,126 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Financial Group raised its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 2,284 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. 88.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:LH opened at $208.66 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $19.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 1.06. Laboratory Co. of America has a fifty-two week low of $200.32 and a fifty-two week high of $317.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $227.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $241.36.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $4.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.67 by $0.29. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 12.67% and a return on equity of 22.39%. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.13 earnings per share. Laboratory Co. of America’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America will post 20.3 EPS for the current year.

Laboratory Co. of America Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.78%.

About Laboratory Co. of America

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a global life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD).

Featured Articles

