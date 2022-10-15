Morgan Stanley Trims Sartorius Stedim Biotech (OTCMKTS:SDMHF) Target Price to €455.00

Sartorius Stedim Biotech (OTCMKTS:SDMHF – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from €465.00 ($474.49) to €455.00 ($464.29) in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on SDMHF. HSBC initiated coverage on Sartorius Stedim Biotech in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set a buy rating on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on Sartorius Stedim Biotech from €370.00 ($377.55) to €420.00 ($428.57) in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Sartorius Stedim Biotech from €550.00 ($561.22) to €470.00 ($479.59) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $448.33.

SDMHF opened at $328.30 on Tuesday. Sartorius Stedim Biotech has a 12-month low of $282.50 and a 12-month high of $566.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of $338.47 and a 200-day moving average of $338.07.

Sartorius Stedim Biotech SA produces and sells instruments and consumables for the biopharmaceutical industry worldwide. The company offers various products, such as cell lines; cell culture media; bioreactors; and a range of products for separation, purification, and concentration processes, as well as products and systems for storage and transportation of intermediate and finished biological products.

