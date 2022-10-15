First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (TSE:FM) Receives C$33.64 Consensus PT from Brokerages

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (TSE:FM – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-one brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$33.62.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$32.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$35.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. CIBC lowered their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$34.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$40.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$43.00 to C$39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th.

First Quantum Minerals Stock Down 1.1 %

FM stock opened at C$24.31 on Wednesday. First Quantum Minerals has a fifty-two week low of C$18.67 and a fifty-two week high of C$45.38. The stock has a market capitalization of C$16.82 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.45, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$23.58 and a 200-day moving average of C$28.96.

First Quantum Minerals Increases Dividend

First Quantum Minerals ( TSE:FM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported C$0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.70 by C($0.07). The company had revenue of C$2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.43 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Quantum Minerals will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 29th were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.68%. This is a boost from First Quantum Minerals’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 26th. First Quantum Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.30%.

About First Quantum Minerals

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.

