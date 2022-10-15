Brokerages Set BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Target Price at $768.83

BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $703.82.

BLK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group downgraded BlackRock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $700.00 to $585.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on BlackRock from $719.00 to $675.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on BlackRock from $860.00 to $648.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on BlackRock in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on BlackRock from $773.00 to $754.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd.

Insider Transactions at BlackRock

In related news, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $739.79, for a total value of $1,006,114.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,106 shares in the company, valued at $15,614,007.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,360 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $739.79, for a total transaction of $1,006,114.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,106 shares in the company, valued at $15,614,007.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Robert Kapito sold 37,588 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $632.88, for a total transaction of $23,788,693.44. Following the sale, the president now owns 226,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $143,461,238.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 83,448 shares of company stock valued at $55,259,953. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock

BlackRock Stock Performance

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BLK. Allstate Corp raised its stake in BlackRock by 202.8% in the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 8,297 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,596,000 after buying an additional 5,557 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of BlackRock by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 70,522 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $64,106,000 after purchasing an additional 5,168 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 228 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 562,531 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $515,031,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $423,000. 76.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BlackRock stock opened at $550.95 on Wednesday. BlackRock has a one year low of $503.12 and a one year high of $973.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.53, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $645.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $648.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 3.64.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $9.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.73 by $1.82. The business had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.17 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 30.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $10.95 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that BlackRock will post 32.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About BlackRock

(Get Rating)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Recommended Stories

