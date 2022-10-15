Schaeffler (OTCMKTS:SCFLF) PT Lowered to €6.60 at Berenberg Bank

Schaeffler (OTCMKTS:SCFLF – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Berenberg Bank from €7.40 ($7.55) to €6.60 ($6.73) in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Schaeffler from €7.20 ($7.35) to €5.40 ($5.51) in a report on Thursday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Schaeffler from €7.50 ($7.65) to €6.50 ($6.63) in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $6.00.

Get Schaeffler alerts:

Schaeffler Price Performance

OTCMKTS SCFLF opened at $4.62 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Schaeffler has a 12-month low of $4.37 and a 12-month high of $9.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $766.92 million, a P/E ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.89.

Schaeffler Company Profile

Schaeffler ( OTCMKTS:SCFLF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Schaeffler had a net margin of 3.76% and a return on equity of 16.02%. The company had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter. Analysts forecast that Schaeffler will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

Schaeffler AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells precision components and systems for automotive and industrial applications in Europe, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Automotive OEM division offers engine systems, including rolling bearing solutions, belt and chain drive products, valve train components, and systems for variable valve trains; and transmission systems, such as torsion and vibration dampers, clutches and double clutch systems, torque converters, CVT components, lightweight differentials, bearing solutions, and synchronizing and gearshift components.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Schaeffler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schaeffler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.