Video River Networks (NIHK) versus The Competition Head to Head Survey

Video River Networks (OTCMKTS:NIHK – Get Rating) is one of 75 public companies in the “Real estate” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Video River Networks to similar businesses based on the strength of its risk, valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Video River Networks and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Video River Networks $7.48 million $2.18 million 0.98 Video River Networks Competitors $1.32 billion $182.94 million 33.53

Video River Networks’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Video River Networks. Video River Networks is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Video River Networks 21.89% 118.46% 40.24% Video River Networks Competitors -79.79% 6.88% 1.92%

Volatility & Risk

This table compares Video River Networks and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Video River Networks has a beta of 0.5, meaning that its share price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Video River Networks’ rivals have a beta of 0.88, meaning that their average share price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

49.1% of shares of all “Real estate” companies are held by institutional investors. 16.1% of shares of all “Real estate” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Video River Networks and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Video River Networks 0 0 0 0 N/A Video River Networks Competitors 142 726 1010 16 2.48

As a group, “Real estate” companies have a potential upside of 63.83%. Given Video River Networks’ rivals higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Video River Networks has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Summary

Video River Networks rivals beat Video River Networks on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

About Video River Networks

Video River Networks, Inc., a technology holding company, operates and manages a portfolio of electric vehicles, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and robotics asset businesses and operations in North America. The company's target portfolio businesses and assets include operations that design, manufacture, install, and sell electric vehicles, power controls, battery and wireless technologies, residential utility meters and remotes, and mission-critical devices. It also holds interests in companies, which designs and builds all-electric SOLO, Tofino all-electric sport coupe products, electric components, drivetrains, and vehicles. The company was formerly known as Nighthawk Systems, Inc. Video River Networks, Inc. is based in Torrance, California.

