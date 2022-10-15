Head to Head Review: Senmiao Technology (NASDAQ:AIHS) versus Akso Health Group (NASDAQ:AHG)

Senmiao Technology (NASDAQ:AIHS – Get Rating) and Akso Health Group (NASDAQ:AHG – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, earnings and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Senmiao Technology and Akso Health Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Senmiao Technology alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Senmiao Technology $4.91 million 1.39 -$540,000.00 N/A N/A Akso Health Group $1.75 million 19.01 -$34.83 million N/A N/A

Senmiao Technology has higher revenue and earnings than Akso Health Group.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Senmiao Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A Akso Health Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Senmiao Technology and Akso Health Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Risk and Volatility

Senmiao Technology has a beta of 0.53, suggesting that its share price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Akso Health Group has a beta of 1.26, suggesting that its share price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.6% of Senmiao Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.2% of Akso Health Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.5% of Senmiao Technology shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Senmiao Technology and Akso Health Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Senmiao Technology N/A 29.22% 7.93% Akso Health Group N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Senmiao Technology beats Akso Health Group on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Senmiao Technology

(Get Rating)

Senmiao Technology Limited engages in the automobile transaction and related services business in the People's Republic of China. The company offers car rental services to individual customers; and auto finance solutions through financing leases. It also engages in automobile sales; the facilitation of automobile transaction and financing; and the provision of supporting services provided to online ride-hailing drivers, as well as management and guarantee services. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Chengdu, the People's Republic of China.

About Akso Health Group

(Get Rating)

Akso Health Group operates a social e-commerce mobile platform in China. The company operates Xiaobai Maimai App, which offers food and beverage products, wine, cosmetic products, fashion and apparel, entertainment products, housewares, home appliances, etc. It also offers consultancy and information technology support services; and trades in branded products, as well as promotes products. The company was formerly known as Xiaobai Maimai Inc. and changed its name to Akso Health Group in December 2021. Akso Health Group was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Beijing, China. As of July 13, 2021, Akso Health Group operates as a subsidiary of Webao Limited.

Receive News & Ratings for Senmiao Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Senmiao Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.