Analysts Set Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL) Target Price at $12.50

Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the five ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.67.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Genesis Energy in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Insider Transactions at Genesis Energy

In other Genesis Energy news, Director James E. Davison acquired 10,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.48 per share, for a total transaction of $94,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,707,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,670,797.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Edward T. Flynn acquired 20,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.02 per share, with a total value of $200,400.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 120,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,202,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $395,200 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.72% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Genesis Energy Price Performance

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GEL. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Genesis Energy during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Genesis Energy by 90.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,034 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 2,395 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Genesis Energy by 44.3% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,768 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 2,999 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC purchased a new position in Genesis Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Genesis Energy by 46.3% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 11,020 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 3,489 shares during the last quarter.

Genesis Energy stock opened at $9.97 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.15 and a beta of 2.24. Genesis Energy has a 12 month low of $7.61 and a 12 month high of $13.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.91 and its 200-day moving average is $10.72.

Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The pipeline company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. Genesis Energy had a negative return on equity of 7.12% and a negative net margin of 2.41%. The firm had revenue of $721.73 million during the quarter.

Genesis Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.02%. Genesis Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -55.05%.

Genesis Energy Company Profile

Genesis Energy, L.P. operates in the midstream segment of the crude oil and natural gas industry. The company's Offshore Pipeline Transportation segment engages in offshore crude oil and natural gas pipeline transportation and handling operations; and in the deepwater pipeline servicing in the southern Keathley Canyon area of the Gulf of Mexico.

