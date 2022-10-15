Q1 2024 Earnings Forecast for Citigroup Inc. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:C)

Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Citigroup in a research note issued on Tuesday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin expects that the company will earn $1.90 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Citigroup’s current full-year earnings is $7.17 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Citigroup’s Q2 2024 earnings at $1.63 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.65 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.65 EPS.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $19.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.32 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 20.06%. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.84 earnings per share.

Citigroup Trading Up 0.7 %

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Citigroup from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. UBS Group upped their price target on Citigroup from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Odeon Capital Group lowered Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Citigroup from $60.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Friday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Citigroup currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.74.

Shares of Citigroup stock opened at $43.23 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of $83.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.31. Citigroup has a fifty-two week low of $40.01 and a fifty-two week high of $73.22.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in C. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Citigroup by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 65,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,930,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in Citigroup by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 17,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC boosted its position in Citigroup by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 36,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,182,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Citigroup by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,763,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,214,000 after purchasing an additional 2,366,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carmel Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Citigroup during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,571,000. 71.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Citigroup

In related news, insider Citigroup Inc sold 4,614,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total value of $167,270,477.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,318 shares in the company, valued at $555,277.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.72%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is currently 26.09%.

Citigroup Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.