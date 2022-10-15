Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) Receives $75.91 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY – Get Rating) (TSE:YRI) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $75.91.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Yamana Gold in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional Trading of Yamana Gold

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AUY. Connectus Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yamana Gold during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yamana Gold during the third quarter worth about $52,000. Fractal Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yamana Gold during the second quarter worth about $56,000. Optiver Holding B.V. increased its position in shares of Yamana Gold by 297.4% during the second quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 12,986 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 9,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yamana Gold during the second quarter worth about $62,000. 55.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Yamana Gold Trading Down 5.8 %

Shares of Yamana Gold stock opened at $4.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.15 and a beta of 1.24. Yamana Gold has a fifty-two week low of $3.70 and a fifty-two week high of $6.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.62 and a 200 day moving average of $5.02.

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY – Get Rating) (TSE:YRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. Yamana Gold had a return on equity of 6.55% and a net margin of 14.15%. The business had revenue of $485.60 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Yamana Gold will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Yamana Gold Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. Yamana Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.45%.

Yamana Gold Company Profile

Yamana Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development-stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in August 2003.

