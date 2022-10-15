Orbit International (ORBT) & The Competition Head to Head Contrast

Orbit International (OTCMKTS:ORBT – Get Rating) is one of 30 public companies in the “Electronic components, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Orbit International to similar businesses based on the strength of its dividends, risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Risk & Volatility

Orbit International has a beta of 0.56, suggesting that its share price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Orbit International’s competitors have a beta of -1.06, suggesting that their average share price is 206% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Orbit International and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Orbit International $22.22 million $3.25 million 22.96 Orbit International Competitors $2.15 billion $146.92 million 35.36

Profitability

Orbit International’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Orbit International. Orbit International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

This table compares Orbit International and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Orbit International 3.97% 5.11% 3.71% Orbit International Competitors -155.70% -18.01% -5.72%

Dividends

Orbit International pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.6%. Orbit International pays out 14.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Electronic components, not elsewhere classified” companies pay a dividend yield of 0.9% and pay out 17.8% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Orbit International and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Orbit International 0 0 0 0 N/A Orbit International Competitors 77 247 445 4 2.49

As a group, “Electronic components, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 52.25%. Given Orbit International’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Orbit International has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

32.1% of shares of all “Electronic components, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by institutional investors. 11.3% of Orbit International shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.3% of shares of all “Electronic components, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Orbit International competitors beat Orbit International on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

About Orbit International

Orbit International Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of electronic components and subsystems, and commercial and custom power units for prime contractors, government procurement agencies, and research and development laboratories worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics Group and Power Group. The Electronics Group segment designs, manufactures, and sells customized electronic components and subsystems. This segment offers remote control units, intercommunication panels, displays, keyboards, keypads and pointing devices, operator control trays, and command display units, as well as provides LCD display modules design and enhancement services. The Power Group segment designs and manufactures commercial power units, AC power, frequency converters, uninterruptible power supplies, armament systems, and commercial-off-the-shelf power solutions, as well as inverters. The company was formerly known as Orbit Instrument Corp. and changed its name to Orbit International Corp. in July 1991. Orbit International Corp. was founded in 1957 and is based in Hauppauge, New York.

