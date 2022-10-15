EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) and comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR) Critical Analysis

EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP – Get Rating) and comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for EVO Payments and comScore, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EVO Payments 0 4 1 0 2.20 comScore 0 0 0 0 N/A

EVO Payments currently has a consensus price target of $30.33, suggesting a potential downside of 9.10%. comScore has a consensus price target of $3.25, suggesting a potential upside of 185.09%. Given comScore’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe comScore is more favorable than EVO Payments.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EVO Payments 2.49% -13.57% 5.89% comScore -2.53% -4.53% -1.46%

Risk and Volatility

This table compares EVO Payments and comScore’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

EVO Payments has a beta of 1.22, suggesting that its stock price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, comScore has a beta of 1.16, suggesting that its stock price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares EVO Payments and comScore’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EVO Payments $496.64 million 3.48 $8.65 million $0.05 667.53 comScore $367.01 million 0.29 -$50.04 million ($0.27) -4.22

EVO Payments has higher revenue and earnings than comScore. comScore is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than EVO Payments, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

57.4% of EVO Payments shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.0% of comScore shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.8% of EVO Payments shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.6% of comScore shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

EVO Payments beats comScore on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About EVO Payments

EVO Payments, Inc. operates as an integrated merchant acquirer and payment processor in the Americas and Europe. Its payment and commerce solutions consist of EMV, chip and signature enabled POS terminals, virtual POS terminals for desktops, mobile acceptance and mPOS solutions software-based POS solutions, online hosted payments, and integrated payment service provider. It also offers value added solutions, such as gateway solutions, online hosted payments page capabilities prevention and management reporting, loyalty programs, mobile-based SMS integrated payment collection services, security tokenization and encryption solutions at the point-of-sale, dynamic currency conversion, ACH, and other ancillary solutions. The company also offers processing capabilities for specific industries and provides merchants with recurring billing, multi-currency authorization and settlement, and cross-border processing and settlement. In addition, it provides other services that enable through technical integrations with third-party providers. The company offers its services to approximately 550,000 merchants. EVO Payments, Inc. was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

About comScore

comScore, Inc. operates as an information and analytics company that measures advertising, consumer behavior, and audiences across media platforms in the United States, Europe, Latin America, Canada, and internationally. The company offers ratings and planning products and services, including Media Metrix Multi-Platform and Mobile Metrix, which measure Websites and apps on computers, smartphones, and tablets; Video Metrix that delivers measurement of digital video consumption; Plan Metrix, which offers understanding of consumer lifestyle; TV Essentials that combines TV viewing information with marketing segmentation and consumer databases; and StationView Essentials to understand consumer viewing patterns and characteristics. Its ratings and planning products and services also comprises Cross-Platform solutions, including Comscore Campaign Ratings for verification of mobile and desktop video campaigns; OnDemand Essentials that provides transactional tracking and reporting; validated Campaign Essentials, which validates whether digital ad impressions are visible to humans, identifies those that are fraudulent, and verifies that ads are shown in brand safe content and delivered to the right audience targets; and Total Home Panel Suite, which capture OTT, connected TV, and IOT device usage and content consumption. In addition, the company offers analytics and optimization products and services that provide solutions for planning, optimization, and evaluation of advertising campaigns and brand protection. Further, it provides movies reporting and analytics products and services to measure movie viewership and box office results by capturing movie ticket sales in real time or near real time. The company serves digital publishers, television networks, movie studios, content owners, brand advertisers, agencies, and technology providers. comScore, Inc. was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Reston, Virginia.

