Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Huntington Bancshares Incorporated’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for Huntington Bancshares in a research note issued on Tuesday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin anticipates that the bank will earn $0.38 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Huntington Bancshares’ current full-year earnings is $1.45 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Huntington Bancshares’ Q2 2024 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.40 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.60 EPS.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.02. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 25.58% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share.

Huntington Bancshares Trading Down 1.6 %

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on HBAN. Argus raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler cut shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $13.50 in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Huntington Bancshares has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.13.

NASDAQ HBAN opened at $13.67 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.35. Huntington Bancshares has a 12 month low of $11.67 and a 12 month high of $17.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 1.10.

Huntington Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 19th were given a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 16th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.54%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.36%.

Insider Transactions at Huntington Bancshares

In related news, Director Gary Torgow purchased 19,382 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.90 per share, with a total value of $250,027.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 893,301 shares in the company, valued at $11,523,582.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Gary Torgow purchased 19,382 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.90 per share, for a total transaction of $250,027.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 893,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,523,582.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 11,618 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.36, for a total value of $166,834.48. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 230,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,308,457.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Huntington Bancshares

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $203,919,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Huntington Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth $213,579,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 38,854,627 shares of the bank’s stock worth $568,053,000 after buying an additional 7,947,366 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 136,897,261 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,001,438,000 after buying an additional 7,774,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 24,566,817 shares of the bank’s stock worth $295,539,000 after buying an additional 6,214,626 shares during the last quarter. 79.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Huntington Bancshares

(Get Rating)

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.