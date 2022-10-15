Zacks Research Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI)

Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Rating) – Analysts at Zacks Research reduced their Q4 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Logitech International in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, October 10th. Zacks Research analyst A. Bhagat now expects that the technology company will earn $0.81 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.82. The consensus estimate for Logitech International’s current full-year earnings is $3.46 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Logitech International’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.98 EPS and Q2 2025 earnings at $1.03 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on LOGI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Logitech International from CHF 72 to CHF 66 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Logitech International from CHF 84 to CHF 68 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. BNP Paribas lowered Logitech International to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Logitech International from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Logitech International in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.00.

Logitech International Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of LOGI opened at $44.04 on Thursday. Logitech International has a 12-month low of $41.81 and a 12-month high of $91.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.94 and its 200 day moving average is $56.58. The stock has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.98.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.12). Logitech International had a return on equity of 26.06% and a net margin of 10.48%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion.

Logitech International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 27th were given a dividend of $1.0023 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 26th. This is an increase from Logitech International’s previous dividend of $0.65.

Institutional Trading of Logitech International

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Logitech International by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 6,876,504 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $357,990,000 after acquiring an additional 100,469 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,144,717 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $379,577,000 after buying an additional 18,983 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 4,740,862 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $365,211,000 after buying an additional 372,459 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,403,926 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $255,964,000 after buying an additional 345,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA raised its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 2,556,837 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $133,190,000 after buying an additional 169,312 shares in the last quarter.

Logitech International Company Profile

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that connect people to digital and cloud experiences worldwide. The company offers pointing devices, such as wireless mouse; corded and cordless keyboards, living room keyboards, and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; PC webcams; and keyboards for tablets and smartphones, as well as other accessories for mobile devices.

Featured Stories

