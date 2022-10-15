Ovintiv Inc. (TSE:OVV) Expected to Post Q4 2023 Earnings of $4.25 Per Share

Ovintiv Inc. (TSE:OVV – Get Rating) – Analysts at Capital One Financial cut their Q4 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Ovintiv in a research note issued on Wednesday, October 12th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $4.25 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $4.27. The consensus estimate for Ovintiv’s current full-year earnings is $22.28 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Ovintiv’s FY2024 earnings at $14.89 EPS.

Ovintiv Trading Down 5.3 %

Shares of TSE OVV opened at C$69.24 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.85, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$66.93 and its 200-day moving average price is C$64.80. Ovintiv has a fifty-two week low of C$38.24 and a fifty-two week high of C$79.28. The company has a market cap of C$17.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.53.

Ovintiv Cuts Dividend

Ovintiv ( TSE:OVV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported C$3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$3.48 by C($0.39). The firm had revenue of C$4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.42 billion.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Ovintiv’s payout ratio is 5.83%.

About Ovintiv

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

