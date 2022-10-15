Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW) to Post FY2023 Earnings of $0.95 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2023 EPS estimates for Primo Water in a research note issued to investors on Monday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Grundy now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.95 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.99. The consensus estimate for Primo Water’s current full-year earnings is $0.64 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Primo Water’s FY2024 earnings at $1.27 EPS.

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. Primo Water had a negative net margin of 0.64% and a positive return on equity of 6.10%. The company had revenue of $571.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $549.74 million.

Primo Water Stock Performance

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Primo Water from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 6th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Primo Water from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.25.

Shares of PRMW opened at $13.28 on Thursday. Primo Water has a 1 year low of $12.15 and a 1 year high of $20.12. The company has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -147.54 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.53 and a 200-day moving average of $13.32.

Primo Water Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. Primo Water’s payout ratio is presently -311.08%.

Institutional Trading of Primo Water

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Primo Water during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Connable Office Inc. purchased a new position in Primo Water during the 1st quarter valued at about $148,000. Fulton Bank N.A. purchased a new position in Primo Water during the 3rd quarter valued at about $154,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in Primo Water during the 1st quarter valued at about $177,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Primo Water by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.91% of the company’s stock.

About Primo Water

Primo Water Corporation provides pure-play water solutions for residential and commercial customers. It offers bottled water, water dispensers, purified bottled water, self-service refill drinking water, premium spring, mineral water, sparkling and flavored water, filtration equipment, and coffee. The company offers its products under the Primo, Alhambra, Crystal Rock, Mountain Valley, Deep Rock, Hinckley Springs, Crystal Springs, Kentwood Springs, Mount Olympus, Pureflo, Nursery, Sierra Springs, Sparkletts, Clear Mountain Natural Spring Water, Earth2O, Renü, and Water Event Pure Water Solutions brands in the United States; Canadian Springs and Labrador Source brands in Canada; and Decantae, Eden, Eden Springs, Chateaud'eau, and Mey Eden brands in Europe and Israel.

