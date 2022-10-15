Harbour Energy plc (OTCMKTS:HBRIY) to Post FY2023 Earnings of $0.41 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Harbour Energy plc (OTCMKTS:HBRIY – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Harbour Energy in a report released on Wednesday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Wilson now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.41 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.49. The consensus estimate for Harbour Energy’s current full-year earnings is $1.21 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Harbour Energy’s FY2024 earnings at $0.21 EPS.
Separately, Barclays increased their price target on Harbour Energy from GBX 715 ($8.64) to GBX 735 ($8.88) in a report on Friday, August 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $630.00.
Harbour Energy Stock Performance
Harbour Energy Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a $0.0968 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th.
About Harbour Energy
Harbour Energy Plc is an oil and gas company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves and related activities. It operates through North Sea and International segments. The North Sea segment includes the UK and Norwegian Continental Shelves. The International segment focuses in the s Indonesia, Vietnam and Mexico.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Harbour Energy (HBRIY)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/10-10/14
- Trinseo Gets A Downgrade But That Doesn’t Stop It From Advancing
- Is Taiwan Semiconductor A Good Investment For 2023?
- Delta Air Lines Looks Ready To Take Off
- Does the Zillow Stock Forecast Hint Toward a Turnaround?
Receive News & Ratings for Harbour Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harbour Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.