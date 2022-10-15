FY2023 Earnings Forecast for Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Orion Engineered Carbons in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now expects that the specialty chemicals company will earn $2.25 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.55. The consensus estimate for Orion Engineered Carbons’ current full-year earnings is $2.30 per share.

Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.07). Orion Engineered Carbons had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 30.65%. The company had revenue of $541.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $496.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 35.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Orion Engineered Carbons in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

OEC stock opened at $13.52 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.80 and a 200-day moving average of $16.30. Orion Engineered Carbons has a 12-month low of $12.87 and a 12-month high of $20.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The company has a market cap of $822.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 1.66.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.021 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. Orion Engineered Carbons’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.80%.

In other news, CEO Corning F. Painter acquired 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.77 per share, with a total value of $503,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 610,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,234,144.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,741,388 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $58,104,000 after purchasing an additional 29,679 shares in the last quarter. Inherent Group LP grew its position in Orion Engineered Carbons by 63.1% in the 1st quarter. Inherent Group LP now owns 2,935,216 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $46,875,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136,100 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Orion Engineered Carbons by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,224,106 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $19,574,000 after purchasing an additional 25,368 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Orion Engineered Carbons by 58.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,067,704 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $16,581,000 after purchasing an additional 392,781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Orion Engineered Carbons by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 828,485 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $13,230,000 after purchasing an additional 121,279 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

Orion Engineered Carbons SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells carbon black products in Germany, the United States, South Korea, Brazil, China, South Africa, the rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The company offers post-treated specialty carbon black grades for coatings and printing applications; high purity carbon black grades for the fiber industry; and conductive carbon black grades for polymers, coatings, and battery electrodes.

