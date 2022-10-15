Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2023 earnings estimates for Cooper Companies in a report issued on Tuesday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst Z. Weiner now anticipates that the medical device company will earn $12.73 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $13.19. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $295.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Cooper Companies’ current full-year earnings is $12.78 per share.
Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 31st. The medical device company reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.20 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $843.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $830.22 million. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 9.22%. Cooper Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.41 EPS.
Cooper Companies Stock Down 2.6 %
COO stock opened at $248.67 on Thursday. Cooper Companies has a 52 week low of $244.21 and a 52 week high of $435.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.27 billion, a PE ratio of 28.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $294.40 and a 200 day moving average of $327.20.
Institutional Trading of Cooper Companies
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of Cooper Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Cooper Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 65.5% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 96 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 410.0% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 102 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Cooper Companies by 82.4% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 124 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.09% of the company’s stock.
Cooper Companies Company Profile
The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment offers spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness and eye fatigues in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.
