Research Analysts Set Expectations for AB Volvo (publ)’s FY2023 Earnings (OTCMKTS:VLVLY)

AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of AB Volvo (publ) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst H. Agarwal now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.68 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.78. The consensus estimate for AB Volvo (publ)’s current full-year earnings is $1.66 per share.

AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $12.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.49 billion. AB Volvo (publ) had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 7.90%.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on AB Volvo (publ) from SEK 226 to SEK 229 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on AB Volvo (publ) from SEK 85 to SEK 70 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 26th.

OTCMKTS:VLVLY opened at $14.60 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.34. The stock has a market cap of $29.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.33. AB Volvo has a 1 year low of $13.66 and a 1 year high of $24.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.35.

AB Volvo (publ) Company Profile

AB Volvo (publ), together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells trucks, buses, construction equipment, and marine and industrial engines in Europe, North America, South America, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. The company offers trucks for long-haulage, construction, mining, and distribution purposes under the Volvo, UD Trucks, Renault Trucks, Mack, Eicher, Arquus, cellcentric, and Dongfeng Trucks brands; and city and intercity buses, coaches, and bus chassis, as well as associated transport systems under the Prevost and Nova Bus brands.

