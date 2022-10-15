Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Realty Income Co.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:O)

Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) – Zacks Research boosted their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Realty Income in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, October 10th. Zacks Research analyst M. Chattopadhyay now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $4.04 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $4.03. The consensus estimate for Realty Income’s current full-year earnings is $3.90 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Realty Income’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.05 EPS.

O has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Realty Income in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Realty Income from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Mizuho downgraded Realty Income from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on Realty Income in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Realty Income from $81.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.14.

Realty Income Stock Down 3.5 %

Institutional Trading of Realty Income

Shares of O opened at $55.54 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Realty Income has a 12 month low of $55.50 and a 12 month high of $75.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $65.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.11. The firm has a market cap of $33.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.40, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.78.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Realty Income by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 92,842,978 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,434,019,000 after buying an additional 3,498,212 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 51.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,379,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,964,611,000 after purchasing an additional 18,809,122 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 47,212,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,234,013,000 after purchasing an additional 1,784,464 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 32,005,017 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,218,237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,834,253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,443,813,000 after purchasing an additional 2,430,441 shares during the last quarter. 81.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Realty Income Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a oct 22 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.248 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 31st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 281.13%.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

