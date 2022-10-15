ITM Power Plc (OTCMKTS:ITMPF) to Post FY2023 Earnings of ($0.09) Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

ITM Power Plc (OTCMKTS:ITMPF – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2023 EPS estimates for ITM Power in a research report issued on Tuesday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Landon anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.09) per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for ITM Power’s current full-year earnings is ($0.11) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for ITM Power’s FY2024 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.07) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.03) EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of ITM Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of ITM Power from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of ITM Power from GBX 420 ($5.07) to GBX 280 ($3.38) in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $355.00.

Shares of ITMPF stock opened at $1.04 on Thursday. ITM Power has a 12 month low of $0.97 and a 12 month high of $7.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.82.

ITM Power Plc designs, manufactures, and sells hydrogen energy systems for energy storage, transportation, and industrial sectors in the United Kingdom, Germany, rest of Europe, and the United States. It offers HGas for power-to-gas, clean fuel, and industrial hydrogen applications. The company is also involved in the development and manufacture of prototype products; and sale of electrolysis equipment and hydrogen storage solutions.

