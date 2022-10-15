FY2023 Earnings Estimate for Energizer Holdings, Inc. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:ENR)

Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Energizer in a report issued on Monday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Grundy now expects that the company will post earnings of $2.95 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $3.33. The consensus estimate for Energizer’s current full-year earnings is $3.05 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Energizer’s FY2024 earnings at $3.32 EPS.

Get Energizer alerts:

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Energizer in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Energizer from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Energizer from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Barclays dropped their target price on Energizer from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Energizer from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.83.

Energizer Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE ENR opened at $26.68 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.09. Energizer has a 12-month low of $24.81 and a 12-month high of $41.62. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.39.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $728.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $747.47 million. Energizer had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 51.08%. The firm’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Energizer

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Energizer by 418.1% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Energizer by 312.4% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the period. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Energizer in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in Energizer in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Energizer by 52.9% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.65% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Mark Stephen Lavigne purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.49 per share, with a total value of $91,470.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,583,348.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Mark Stephen Lavigne purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.49 per share, with a total value of $91,470.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,583,348.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Bill G. Armstrong sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.14, for a total value of $160,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $773,449.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Energizer Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 22nd. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.40%.

About Energizer

(Get Rating)

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer and Eveready brands, as well as primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Energizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.