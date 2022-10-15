Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on EnQuest PLC’s FY2023 Earnings (OTCMKTS:ENQUF)

EnQuest PLC (OTCMKTS:ENQUF – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of EnQuest in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Wilson now forecasts that the company will earn $0.32 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.24. The consensus estimate for EnQuest’s current full-year earnings is $0.20 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for EnQuest’s FY2024 earnings at $0.28 EPS.

ENQUF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of EnQuest from GBX 42 ($0.51) to GBX 47 ($0.57) in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of EnQuest from GBX 26 ($0.31) to GBX 28 ($0.34) in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ENQUF opened at $0.32 on Thursday. EnQuest has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $1.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.36.

EnQuest PLC operates as an oil and gas production and development company. The company explores for, extracts, and produces hydrocarbons in the United Kingdom, North Sea, and Malaysia. It primarily holds interests in the Magnus, Kraken, Scolty/Crathes, Greater Kittiwake Area, Alba, Dons area, and Alma/Galia.

