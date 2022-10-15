Brokers Set Expectations for Primo Water Co.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:PRMW)

Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Primo Water in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Grundy now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.95 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.99. The consensus estimate for Primo Water’s current full-year earnings is $0.64 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Primo Water’s FY2024 earnings at $1.27 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Primo Water from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. StockNews.com lowered Primo Water from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Primo Water presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.25.

Primo Water Trading Down 1.8 %

NYSE PRMW opened at $13.28 on Thursday. Primo Water has a 12 month low of $12.15 and a 12 month high of $20.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.53 and a 200-day moving average of $13.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -147.54 and a beta of 1.11.

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.03. Primo Water had a negative net margin of 0.64% and a positive return on equity of 6.10%. The company had revenue of $571.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $549.74 million.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Primo Water in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Connable Office Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Primo Water in the 1st quarter valued at about $148,000. Fulton Bank N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Primo Water in the 3rd quarter valued at about $154,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Primo Water in the 1st quarter valued at about $177,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Primo Water by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares during the period. 86.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Primo Water Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 23rd. Primo Water’s dividend payout ratio is currently -311.08%.

Primo Water Company Profile

Primo Water Corporation provides pure-play water solutions for residential and commercial customers. It offers bottled water, water dispensers, purified bottled water, self-service refill drinking water, premium spring, mineral water, sparkling and flavored water, filtration equipment, and coffee. The company offers its products under the Primo, Alhambra, Crystal Rock, Mountain Valley, Deep Rock, Hinckley Springs, Crystal Springs, Kentwood Springs, Mount Olympus, Pureflo, Nursery, Sierra Springs, Sparkletts, Clear Mountain Natural Spring Water, Earth2O, Renü, and Water Event Pure Water Solutions brands in the United States; Canadian Springs and Labrador Source brands in Canada; and Decantae, Eden, Eden Springs, Chateaud'eau, and Mey Eden brands in Europe and Israel.

