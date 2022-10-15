Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on AB Volvo (publ)’s FY2023 Earnings (OTCMKTS:VLVLY)

AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of AB Volvo (publ) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst H. Agarwal now expects that the company will earn $1.68 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.78. The consensus estimate for AB Volvo (publ)’s current full-year earnings is $1.66 per share.

AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $12.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.49 billion. AB Volvo (publ) had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 21.67%.

VLVLY has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of AB Volvo (publ) from SEK 85 to SEK 70 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of AB Volvo (publ) from SEK 226 to SEK 229 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th.

AB Volvo (publ) stock opened at $14.60 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.68 billion, a PE ratio of 8.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.33. AB Volvo has a 12-month low of $13.66 and a 12-month high of $24.98.

AB Volvo (publ), together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells trucks, buses, construction equipment, and marine and industrial engines in Europe, North America, South America, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. The company offers trucks for long-haulage, construction, mining, and distribution purposes under the Volvo, UD Trucks, Renault Trucks, Mack, Eicher, Arquus, cellcentric, and Dongfeng Trucks brands; and city and intercity buses, coaches, and bus chassis, as well as associated transport systems under the Prevost and Nova Bus brands.

