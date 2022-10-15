Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on AB Volvo (publ)’s FY2023 Earnings (OTCMKTS:VLVLY)

AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of AB Volvo (publ) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst H. Agarwal now expects that the company will earn $1.68 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.78. The consensus estimate for AB Volvo (publ)’s current full-year earnings is $1.66 per share.
AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $12.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.49 billion. AB Volvo (publ) had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 21.67%.
AB Volvo (publ) Trading Down 3.0 %
AB Volvo (publ) stock opened at $14.60 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.68 billion, a PE ratio of 8.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.33. AB Volvo has a 12-month low of $13.66 and a 12-month high of $24.98.
AB Volvo (publ) Company Profile
AB Volvo (publ), together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells trucks, buses, construction equipment, and marine and industrial engines in Europe, North America, South America, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. The company offers trucks for long-haulage, construction, mining, and distribution purposes under the Volvo, UD Trucks, Renault Trucks, Mack, Eicher, Arquus, cellcentric, and Dongfeng Trucks brands; and city and intercity buses, coaches, and bus chassis, as well as associated transport systems under the Prevost and Nova Bus brands.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on AB Volvo (publ) (VLVLY)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/10-10/14
- Is Taiwan Semiconductor A Good Investment For 2023?
- Trinseo Gets A Downgrade But That Doesn’t Stop It From Advancing
- Delta Air Lines Looks Ready To Take Off
- Does the Zillow Stock Forecast Hint Toward a Turnaround?
Receive News & Ratings for AB Volvo (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AB Volvo (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.