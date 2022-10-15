FY2023 Earnings Estimate for AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for AstraZeneca in a report issued on Tuesday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Welford now forecasts that the company will earn $3.79 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $3.91. The consensus estimate for AstraZeneca’s current full-year earnings is $3.32 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for AstraZeneca’s FY2024 earnings at $4.28 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $4.60 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $5.11 EPS.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on AZN. Guggenheim cut their price target on AstraZeneca from £120 ($145.00) to £118 ($142.58) in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered AstraZeneca from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Credit Suisse Group lowered AstraZeneca from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Argus raised AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9,169.33.

AstraZeneca Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of AZN opened at $54.97 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. AstraZeneca has a 12-month low of $52.65 and a 12-month high of $71.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.34 billion, a PE ratio of -134.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.46.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $10.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.44 billion. AstraZeneca had a positive return on equity of 25.88% and a negative net margin of 2.84%.

AstraZeneca Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.465 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio is currently -221.95%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AstraZeneca

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AZN. Monolith Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the fourth quarter worth about $117,000. Channing Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AstraZeneca during the fourth quarter worth about $574,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AstraZeneca during the fourth quarter worth about $171,000. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new position in shares of AstraZeneca during the fourth quarter worth about $629,000. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new position in shares of AstraZeneca during the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.55% of the company’s stock.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.