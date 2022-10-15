KeyCorp Comments on Intel Co.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:INTC)

Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) – KeyCorp dropped their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Intel in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, October 10th. KeyCorp analyst J. Vinh now forecasts that the chip maker will post earnings of $2.40 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.90. The consensus estimate for Intel’s current full-year earnings is $2.21 per share.

A number of other research firms have also commented on INTC. Roth Capital decreased their price target on Intel from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Intel from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $30.00 price target on Intel in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Barclays decreased their price target on Intel from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Northland Securities decreased their price objective on Intel from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.50.

INTC stock opened at $25.91 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $106.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.73. Intel has a 1-year low of $24.59 and a 1-year high of $56.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.56 and its 200-day moving average is $38.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The chip maker reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.40). Intel had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The firm had revenue of $15.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th will be paid a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 4th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.63%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is 31.26%.

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 14,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $33.86 per share, for a total transaction of $501,128.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,216 shares in the company, valued at $2,614,533.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Diligent Investors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 95,997 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,474,000 after acquiring an additional 14,269 shares during the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Intel by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 73,588 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,893,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672 shares in the last quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust grew its position in Intel by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 33,822 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $871,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469 shares in the last quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA grew its position in Intel by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 62,382 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,608,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Island Capital LLC grew its position in Intel by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Island Capital LLC now owns 371,008 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $9,561,000 after purchasing an additional 28,665 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.52% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

