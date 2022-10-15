Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. Expected to Post FY2023 Earnings of $6.53 Per Share (NYSE:PB)

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson boosted their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Prosperity Bancshares in a report released on Wednesday, October 12th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $6.53 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $6.26. The consensus estimate for Prosperity Bancshares’ current full-year earnings is $5.79 per share.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The bank reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.02. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 43.50%. The firm had revenue of $286.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.39 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on PB. StockNews.com started coverage on Prosperity Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Hovde Group raised their target price on Prosperity Bancshares to $79.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Prosperity Bancshares to $78.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.57.

Prosperity Bancshares stock opened at $72.63 on Thursday. Prosperity Bancshares has a one year low of $64.69 and a one year high of $80.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.27, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $71.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.08.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PB. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 25.5% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,856,706 shares of the bank’s stock worth $331,567,000 after acquiring an additional 985,739 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,098,134 shares of the bank’s stock worth $214,949,000 after buying an additional 931,585 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,714,622 shares of the bank’s stock worth $539,069,000 after acquiring an additional 890,236 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 66.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,181,778 shares of the bank’s stock worth $80,680,000 after acquiring an additional 469,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Prosperity Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $24,469,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.50% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.82%.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides financial products and services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

