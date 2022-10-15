Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) Expected to Post FY2023 Earnings of $14.25 Per Share

Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at William Blair cut their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Lennox International in a report released on Tuesday, October 11th. William Blair analyst R. Merkel now forecasts that the construction company will post earnings of $14.25 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $15.85. The consensus estimate for Lennox International’s current full-year earnings is $14.23 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Lennox International’s FY2024 earnings at $15.20 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $302.00 to $287.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group set a $210.00 price target on shares of Lennox International in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Lennox International from $229.00 to $249.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lennox International in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Lennox International from $201.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $245.20.

Lennox International stock opened at $214.59 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.60 billion, a PE ratio of 16.60 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is $242.17 and its 200-day moving average is $228.82. Lennox International has a fifty-two week low of $182.85 and a fifty-two week high of $334.78.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The construction company reported $5.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.79 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Lennox International had a net margin of 10.69% and a negative return on equity of 134.81%. Lennox International’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.57 EPS.

In other news, CAO Chris Kosel sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.11, for a total value of $104,444.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,325.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CAO Chris Kosel sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.11, for a total transaction of $104,444.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,325.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel M. Sessa sold 2,213 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.40, for a total value of $538,644.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,747,570.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi lifted its stake in shares of Lennox International by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 38,119 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,127,000 after purchasing an additional 7,831 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 94.9% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 662.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,085 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $844,000 after acquiring an additional 3,549 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 194,141 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,108,000 after acquiring an additional 35,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 222.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 11,378 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,350,000 after acquiring an additional 7,844 shares during the last quarter. 63.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lennox International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration.

