Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Keurig Dr Pepper Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:KDP)

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2023 EPS estimates for Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note issued to investors on Monday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Grundy now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.96 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.97. The consensus estimate for Keurig Dr Pepper’s current full-year earnings is $1.69 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Keurig Dr Pepper’s FY2024 earnings at $2.19 EPS.

Get Keurig Dr Pepper alerts:

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. UBS Group upped their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Wedbush started coverage on Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $44.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Keurig Dr Pepper presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.75.

Keurig Dr Pepper Price Performance

Keurig Dr Pepper stock opened at $37.33 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $52.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.56, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $38.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.04. Keurig Dr Pepper has a 12-month low of $33.35 and a 12-month high of $41.31.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.39. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 16.39% and a return on equity of 9.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 EPS.

Institutional Trading of Keurig Dr Pepper

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KDP. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 193.7% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Keurig Dr Pepper

In other news, Director Robert S. Singer sold 3,500 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.60, for a total transaction of $135,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,042,238.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Maurice Anthony Milikin purchased 12,979 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $36.72 per share, with a total value of $476,588.88. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 64,895 shares in the company, valued at $2,382,944.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert S. Singer sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.60, for a total value of $135,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,042,238.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 90,860 shares of company stock valued at $3,495,258 and have sold 550,800 shares valued at $20,881,109. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Keurig Dr Pepper Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This is a positive change from Keurig Dr Pepper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.63%.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

(Get Rating)

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages segments. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.