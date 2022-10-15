FY2023 EPS Estimates for Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Increased by Analyst

Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research raised their FY2023 EPS estimates for Realty Income in a research note issued on Monday, October 10th. Zacks Research analyst M. Chattopadhyay now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will earn $4.04 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $4.03. The consensus estimate for Realty Income’s current full-year earnings is $3.90 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Realty Income’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.05 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Realty Income from $81.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Realty Income from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Mizuho cut shares of Realty Income from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.14.

Realty Income Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Realty Income

NYSE O opened at $55.54 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $33.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.40, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $65.81 and a 200-day moving average of $68.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Realty Income has a 1-year low of $55.50 and a 1-year high of $75.40.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MAI Capital Management grew its position in shares of Realty Income by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 243,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,593,000 after acquiring an additional 43,069 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Realty Income by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 58,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,087,000 after acquiring an additional 5,413 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its position in shares of Realty Income by 46.3% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 30,438 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,114,000 after acquiring an additional 9,637 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Realty Income by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 279,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,372,000 after acquiring an additional 20,260 shares during the period. Finally, Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Realty Income by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 174,171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,105,000 after acquiring an additional 17,093 shares during the period. 81.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Realty Income Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a oct 22 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be paid a $0.248 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 31st. Realty Income’s payout ratio is currently 281.13%.

About Realty Income

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

Featured Articles

