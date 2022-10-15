Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) Expected to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $4.95 Per Share

Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research boosted their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Abiomed in a note issued to investors on Monday, October 10th. Zacks Research analyst D. Dey now forecasts that the medical equipment provider will earn $4.95 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $4.91. The consensus estimate for Abiomed’s current full-year earnings is $4.79 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Abiomed’s Q2 2024 earnings at $1.45 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $6.20 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.64 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $7.25 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Mizuho started coverage on Abiomed in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Abiomed in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Abiomed from $425.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Abiomed from $410.00 to $355.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Abiomed from $275.00 to $235.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $315.83.

Shares of NASDAQ ABMD opened at $249.28 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $264.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $269.94. Abiomed has a 1-year low of $219.85 and a 1-year high of $379.30. The firm has a market cap of $11.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.32.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $277.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.46 million. Abiomed had a return on equity of 14.33% and a net margin of 20.60%. Abiomed’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share.

In related news, VP Marc A. Began sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.95, for a total value of $127,975.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 15,785 shares in the company, valued at $4,040,170.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Abiomed news, VP Marc A. Began sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.95, for a total transaction of $127,975.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 15,785 shares in the company, valued at $4,040,170.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Todd A. Trapp sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,078,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ABMD. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of Abiomed during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Abiomed during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Abiomed by 730.8% during the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 108 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Abiomed by 72.9% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 102 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Abiomed by 5,350.0% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 109 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. 92.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Abiomed, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides a continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors; and Impella CP, a device for use by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab, as well as by cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

