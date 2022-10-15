Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts Give Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) a €56.00 Price Target

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €56.00 ($57.14) price target on Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on BOSS. Baader Bank set a €44.00 ($44.90) price target on shares of Hugo Boss in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Warburg Research set a €69.00 ($70.41) price target on shares of Hugo Boss in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €52.00 ($53.06) price target on shares of Hugo Boss in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €66.00 ($67.35) price objective on shares of Hugo Boss in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €64.00 ($65.31) price objective on shares of Hugo Boss in a research note on Monday, September 12th.

Hugo Boss Price Performance

Shares of ETR BOSS opened at €46.92 ($47.88) on Wednesday. Hugo Boss has a twelve month low of €42.05 ($42.91) and a twelve month high of €59.98 ($61.20). The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.13. The company has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of €53.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of €52.59.

About Hugo Boss

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes clothes, shoes, and accessories for men and women worldwide. It offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

