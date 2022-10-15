Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.
A number of other research analysts have also commented on WBS. Compass Point lowered their price objective on shares of Webster Financial to $77.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Webster Financial from $61.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Webster Financial to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Wedbush cut shares of Webster Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Webster Financial from $62.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Webster Financial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.13.
Webster Financial Stock Down 0.4 %
Shares of NYSE WBS opened at $47.73 on Thursday. Webster Financial has a 12-month low of $40.72 and a 12-month high of $65.00. The company has a market cap of $8.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.45 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $47.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.39.
Insider Activity
In other Webster Financial news, COO Luis Massiani sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.35, for a total transaction of $947,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 132,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,293,288.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TIAA FSB bought a new stake in Webster Financial in the third quarter valued at about $207,000. Canandaigua National Corp bought a new stake in Webster Financial during the third quarter worth about $211,000. ARS Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Webster Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $914,000. Amundi grew its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 30.5% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 164,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,883,000 after purchasing an additional 38,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 6.7% during the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 200,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,446,000 after purchasing an additional 12,532 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.98% of the company’s stock.
About Webster Financial
Webster Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Retail Banking. The Commercial Banking segment includes commercial banking and private banking.
