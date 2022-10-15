Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on WBS. Compass Point lowered their price objective on shares of Webster Financial to $77.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Webster Financial from $61.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Webster Financial to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Wedbush cut shares of Webster Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Webster Financial from $62.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Webster Financial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.13.

Webster Financial Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE WBS opened at $47.73 on Thursday. Webster Financial has a 12-month low of $40.72 and a 12-month high of $65.00. The company has a market cap of $8.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.45 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $47.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.39.

Insider Activity

Webster Financial ( NYSE:WBS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.04. Webster Financial had a net margin of 20.70% and a return on equity of 11.53%. The business had revenue of $607.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $602.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 106.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Webster Financial will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Webster Financial news, COO Luis Massiani sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.35, for a total transaction of $947,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 132,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,293,288.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TIAA FSB bought a new stake in Webster Financial in the third quarter valued at about $207,000. Canandaigua National Corp bought a new stake in Webster Financial during the third quarter worth about $211,000. ARS Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Webster Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $914,000. Amundi grew its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 30.5% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 164,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,883,000 after purchasing an additional 38,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 6.7% during the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 200,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,446,000 after purchasing an additional 12,532 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.98% of the company’s stock.

About Webster Financial

Webster Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Retail Banking. The Commercial Banking segment includes commercial banking and private banking.

Featured Articles

