Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) PT Set at €68.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €68.00 ($69.39) price target on Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on BOSS. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €66.40 ($67.76) target price on Hugo Boss in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Warburg Research set a €69.00 ($70.41) target price on Hugo Boss in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €56.00 ($57.14) target price on Hugo Boss in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Berenberg Bank set a €57.80 ($58.98) price target on Hugo Boss in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €64.00 ($65.31) price target on Hugo Boss in a research note on Monday, September 12th.

Hugo Boss Price Performance

Hugo Boss stock opened at €46.92 ($47.88) on Tuesday. Hugo Boss has a 52 week low of €42.05 ($42.91) and a 52 week high of €59.98 ($61.20). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €53.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of €52.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.13. The stock has a market cap of $3.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.72.

Hugo Boss Company Profile

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes clothes, shoes, and accessories for men and women worldwide. It offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

