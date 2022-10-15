FY2022 Earnings Forecast for First Republic Bank Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:FRC)

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of First Republic Bank in a report issued on Tuesday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $8.71 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $8.60. The consensus estimate for First Republic Bank’s current full-year earnings is $8.53 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for First Republic Bank’s Q4 2022 earnings at $2.30 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.01 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.04 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $2.20 EPS.

Get First Republic Bank alerts:

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 14th. The bank reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.11. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 27.65%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

First Republic Bank Price Performance

Several other brokerages have also commented on FRC. StockNews.com started coverage on First Republic Bank in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Compass Point set a $175.00 price target on First Republic Bank in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on First Republic Bank to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on First Republic Bank from $167.00 to $161.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded First Republic Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $183.07.

Shares of FRC opened at $112.59 on Thursday. First Republic Bank has a twelve month low of $110.79 and a twelve month high of $222.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $148.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $150.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.23 billion, a PE ratio of 13.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Republic Bank

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Phocas Financial Corp. lifted its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 10,244 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. lifted its position in First Republic Bank by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 31,291 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,288,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in First Republic Bank by 135.8% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 7,286 shares of the bank’s stock worth $951,000 after acquiring an additional 4,196 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in First Republic Bank by 6,021.8% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 39,241 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,123,000 after acquiring an additional 38,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in First Republic Bank by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 28,803 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,007,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. 95.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Republic Bank Company Profile

(Get Rating)

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, money market checking accounts, money market savings accounts, and passbook accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Republic Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Republic Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.