HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) PT Set at €41.00 by Barclays

Barclays set a €41.00 ($41.84) price target on HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

HEI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley set a €64.00 ($65.31) price objective on HeidelbergCement in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. UBS Group set a €76.00 ($77.55) target price on HeidelbergCement in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Oddo Bhf set a €45.00 ($45.92) target price on HeidelbergCement in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a €55.00 ($56.12) target price on HeidelbergCement in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €46.00 ($46.94) price objective on HeidelbergCement in a report on Tuesday.

HeidelbergCement Stock Performance

ETR:HEI opened at €41.03 ($41.87) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.38, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.06. HeidelbergCement has a 52-week low of €38.73 ($39.52) and a 52-week high of €68.08 ($69.47). The firm has a market cap of $7.92 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is €45.55 and its 200 day moving average is €49.07.

HeidelbergCement Company Profile

HeidelbergCement AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. It provides cement products, natural stone aggregates, such as sand and gravel; crushed aggregates comprising stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools, as well as to produce precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components.

