Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) Given a €52.00 Price Target at Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking

Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €52.00 ($53.06) price objective on Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on BOSS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €68.00 ($69.39) price target on shares of Hugo Boss in a research report on Tuesday. Baader Bank set a €44.00 ($44.90) price objective on shares of Hugo Boss in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €56.00 ($57.14) price objective on shares of Hugo Boss in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €64.00 ($65.31) price objective on shares of Hugo Boss in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €57.80 ($58.98) price objective on shares of Hugo Boss in a research note on Friday, September 30th.

Hugo Boss Stock Up 0.8 %

BOSS opened at €46.92 ($47.88) on Tuesday. Hugo Boss has a twelve month low of €42.05 ($42.91) and a twelve month high of €59.98 ($61.20). The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of €53.32 and a 200 day moving average price of €52.59. The company has a market cap of $3.24 billion and a PE ratio of 15.72.

About Hugo Boss

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes clothes, shoes, and accessories for men and women worldwide. It offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

