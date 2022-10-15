Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give Telefónica Deutschland (ETR:O2D) a €2.70 Price Target

Credit Suisse Group set a €2.70 ($2.76) price objective on Telefónica Deutschland (ETR:O2D – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on O2D. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €2.30 ($2.35) target price on Telefónica Deutschland in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Barclays set a €2.80 ($2.86) price target on Telefónica Deutschland in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €3.60 ($3.67) price target on Telefónica Deutschland in a research report on Tuesday. Warburg Research set a €2.60 ($2.65) target price on Telefónica Deutschland in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €2.10 ($2.14) target price on Telefónica Deutschland in a research note on Monday, October 10th.

Get Telefónica Deutschland alerts:

Telefónica Deutschland Price Performance

Shares of ETR O2D opened at €2.07 ($2.11) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.57, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.63. Telefónica Deutschland has a fifty-two week low of €2.03 ($2.08) and a fifty-two week high of €3.03 ($3.09). The firm has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion and a PE ratio of 16.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €2.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is €2.66.

About Telefónica Deutschland

Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG provides integrated telecommunication services to private and business customers in Germany. It offers mobile and stationery voice and data services; very high data rate digital subscriber line (VDSL) internet services; fiber-to-the-home lines; broadband services, consisting of VDSL, cable, fiber, and fixed mobile substitution services; and machine to machine communication and managed connectivity services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Telefónica Deutschland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telefónica Deutschland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.