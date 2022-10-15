Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking Analysts Give Nemetschek (ETR:NEM) a €50.00 Price Target

Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €50.00 ($51.02) price target on Nemetschek (ETR:NEM – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on NEM. Baader Bank set a €77.00 ($78.57) price objective on shares of Nemetschek in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Berenberg Bank set a €69.00 ($70.41) price target on shares of Nemetschek in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Barclays set a €57.00 ($58.16) price target on shares of Nemetschek in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €55.00 ($56.12) price target on shares of Nemetschek in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €63.00 ($64.29) price target on shares of Nemetschek in a research report on Monday, August 1st.

Nemetschek Stock Performance

Nemetschek stock opened at €46.10 ($47.04) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.32 billion and a PE ratio of 32.79. Nemetschek has a twelve month low of €46.85 ($47.81) and a twelve month high of €116.15 ($118.52). The company’s 50-day moving average price is €57.48 and its 200-day moving average price is €64.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.35.

Nemetschek Company Profile

Nemetschek SE provides software solutions for architecture, engineering, construction, media, and entertainment markets in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Design, Build, Manage, and Media & Entertainment. The Design segment offers software solutions primarily under the Allplan, Graphisoft, Solibri, Precast, Vectorworks, SCIA, dRofus, Data Design System, Frilo, and RISA brands for architects, designers, engineers, structural engineers, specialist planners, and landscape designers, as well as developers and general contractors.

